Ukraine Endorses Olympic Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russia Conflict

Ukraine has supported a call for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics, following appeals by Italy and Pope Leo. This move aims to encourage peace talks with Russia, which remains in opposition. The United States continues negotiations efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has thrown its support behind a proposal for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics, following requests by Italy and Pope Leo for the event to serve as a platform for peace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv backs a United Nations resolution advocating for a global truce from February 6 to 22.

Sybiha stated, "We support this appeal," urging Russia to clarify its stance. He insisted that a refusal from Russia would highlight its role as a barrier to peace. Pope Leo called attention to the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce, encouraging leaders to genuinely commit to de-escalation and open dialogue.

The conflict, now nearly four years into Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, has led to ongoing negotiations spearheaded by the United States. With Russian forces occupying a fifth of Ukraine, Sybiha emphasized the importance of stopping hostilities to pave the way for broader peace talks.

