Ukraine Endorses Olympic Ceasefire Proposal Amid Russia Conflict

Ukraine has thrown its support behind a proposal for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics, following requests by Italy and Pope Leo for the event to serve as a platform for peace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv backs a United Nations resolution advocating for a global truce from February 6 to 22.

Sybiha stated, "We support this appeal," urging Russia to clarify its stance. He insisted that a refusal from Russia would highlight its role as a barrier to peace. Pope Leo called attention to the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce, encouraging leaders to genuinely commit to de-escalation and open dialogue.

The conflict, now nearly four years into Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, has led to ongoing negotiations spearheaded by the United States. With Russian forces occupying a fifth of Ukraine, Sybiha emphasized the importance of stopping hostilities to pave the way for broader peace talks.

