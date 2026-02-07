AI Weiwei: Art, Censorship, and the Battle for Free Expression

Ai Weiwei, the renowned Chinese dissident artist, has long been a vocal critic of Beijing, frequently grappling with censorship of his work due to his outspoken stance on human rights. On the eve of the release of his new book 'On Censorship', Weiwei spoke with Reuters in London, reflecting on his art, the influence of AI, and the deteriorating state of free speech globally.

Having experienced censorship firsthand in China, Ai reveals an unsettling similarity in the West, where not only governments but also companies and institutions impose restrictions. He has expressed concern over the erosion of privacy and personal freedom, exacerbated by advances in AI technology, which he fears could threaten human individuality and creativity.

Recent diplomatic efforts to engage with China, exemplified by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit, also drew Weiwei's attention, as he scrutinizes the West's ability to address human rights and censorship issues. His return to China after a decade highlighted both the country's transformation into an international power and the ongoing challenges of advocating for social justice and freedom of expression.

