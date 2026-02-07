Operation CyHawk 3.0: Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud Across India

In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, the Delhi Police executed 'Operation CyHawk 3.0', targeting networks across several states in India. This coordinated effort resulted in actions against 2,563 individuals responsible for scams worth more than Rs 627 crore, according to police officials on Saturday.

The expansive operation spanned Delhi and over 10 other states, mobilizing more than 5,000 police personnel. Over the course of two days, law enforcement officials interrogated 6,552 individuals, arresting 955 suspects and issuing 1,608 legal notices. The operation linked numerous ongoing investigations while registering 299 new First Information Reports (FIRs).

Police efforts focused on dismantling the financial and digital networks facilitating cyber fraud, seizing digital devices, SIM cards, cash, and gold, and uncovering cryptocurrency transactions. Notable achievements include dismantling an investment fraud network and tracing operators in Assam and Tawang. Commissioner Satish Golchha emphasized that the operation is part of a sustained effort against organized cybercrime.

