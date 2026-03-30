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Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown: New Laws Target Online Scams

Cambodia's parliament has unanimously passed a new law targeting online scam operations, introducing severe penalties including up to life imprisonment. The legislation aims to dismantle an industry turning the country into a cybercrime hub, following government pledges to shut down operations exploiting people through fraudulent schemes and forced labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:14 IST
Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown: New Laws Target Online Scams
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Cambodian lawmakers have unanimously passed a landmark law aimed at dismantling online scam operations, introducing penalties of up to life imprisonment. This move follows a governmental commitment to eliminate such activities by the end of April, marking a decisive response to the nation's growing role in global cybercrime.

The approved legislation — a first for Cambodia — targets bogus investment schemes and fake romances that annually defraud victims of billions worldwide. Justice Minister Keut Rith highlighted the threat these crimes pose to public security and Cambodia's international reputation, alongside concerns over conditions akin to near-slavery faced by workers, many recruited under false pretenses.

As the legislation awaits Senate review and royal endorsement, critics remain skeptical about its effectiveness, citing previous crackdowns that failed to dismantle financial and protection networks allowing operations to quickly resume. Nonetheless, officials report concerted efforts, having shut down 200 of 250 suspected scam locations and pursued legal action against hundreds involved in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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