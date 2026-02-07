Left Menu

Union Budget 2026-27: A Roadmap for Inclusive Development

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister praised the Union Budget 2026-27 as a blueprint for inclusive development, emphasizing increases in allocations for social welfare, education, and healthcare. Provisions for marginalized communities are enhanced, reflecting commitments to social justice, echoing B R Ambedkar's ideals. The cooperative sector also sees significant funding boosts.

On Saturday, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, deeming it a detailed framework for inclusive development aimed at achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh highlighted a notable 12.5% increase in funding for social justice sectors, totaling nearly Rs 14,800 crore. This, according to Singh, will bolster efforts to uplift disadvantaged communities, with over Rs 9,200 crore allocated for schemes benefiting Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes students and youth through education, skill development, and employment opportunities. For persons with disabilities, Rs 1,350 crore has been earmarked for assistive devices, skill training, and employment access.

Singh noted healthcare initiatives aimed at expanding trauma care, emergency services, and cancer day-care facilities, which will enhance healthcare accessibility for vulnerable groups. Furthermore, the cooperative sector has seen a 45% budget increase to Rs 1,150 crore, promoting agriculture digitalization, training, employment, and commodity availability through cooperative institutions. Singh emphasized that the budget aligns with B R Ambedkar's vision of social justice and equal opportunity for all, particularly the marginalized and deprived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

