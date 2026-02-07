Union Budget 2026-27: A Roadmap for Inclusive Development

On Saturday, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, deeming it a detailed framework for inclusive development aimed at achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh highlighted a notable 12.5% increase in funding for social justice sectors, totaling nearly Rs 14,800 crore. This, according to Singh, will bolster efforts to uplift disadvantaged communities, with over Rs 9,200 crore allocated for schemes benefiting Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes students and youth through education, skill development, and employment opportunities. For persons with disabilities, Rs 1,350 crore has been earmarked for assistive devices, skill training, and employment access.

Singh noted healthcare initiatives aimed at expanding trauma care, emergency services, and cancer day-care facilities, which will enhance healthcare accessibility for vulnerable groups. Furthermore, the cooperative sector has seen a 45% budget increase to Rs 1,150 crore, promoting agriculture digitalization, training, employment, and commodity availability through cooperative institutions. Singh emphasized that the budget aligns with B R Ambedkar's vision of social justice and equal opportunity for all, particularly the marginalized and deprived.

