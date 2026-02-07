Oil Theft Scandal Unveiled in Rajasthan: IOC Pipeline Breached

Authorities have uncovered a case of oil theft in Rajasthan's Beawar district, as miscreants allegedly tapped into an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline. The perpetrators reportedly drilled into the pipeline and siphoned fuel using an illegal parallel line, raising suspicions of an organized operation.

The incident was flagged by IOC's technical monitoring system, leading Beawar SP Ratan Singh to report the discovery near Lalpura Ghata in the Sendra area. An unauthorized valve and a parallel line extending approximately 120 metres were identified, suggesting the theft had been ongoing for some time.

Both local police and a technical team from IOC have been deployed to address the breach. Investigations are ongoing to track down the individuals involved, with promises of stringent action against the culprits.

