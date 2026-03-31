Left Menu

Counterfeit Watch Crackdown: Police Bust Illegal Operation in Bengaluru

Police seized counterfeit watches and spare parts valued at Rs 25 lakh in Bengaluru, arresting five individuals. The operation by the Economic Offences Wing targeted shops selling fake merchandise as genuine. Efforts to identify manufacturers of the counterfeit products are ongoing, as announced by the city's Police Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:21 IST
Counterfeit Watch Crackdown: Police Bust Illegal Operation in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Crime Branch conducted a significant operation seizing counterfeit watches and spare parts worth approximately Rs 25 lakh. During the raid, five individuals were arrested for selling fake products as genuine at several locations in Bengaluru.

Following a complaint lodged by a brand's authorized representative, police raided five shops in areas including Chickpet and Sultanpalya Main Road. In total, 670 fake watches and parts of 414 watches were confiscated, marking a considerable success for the EOW's operation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda emphasized efforts are being made to trace and dismantle the entire counterfeit production network. He assured that identifying and apprehending the manufacturers remains the next step in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

 Ukraine
2
NDA in TN to lose, polls a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA, alleges CM Stalin in Tiruvarur.

NDA in TN to lose, polls a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA, alleges C...

 India
3
After DMK rally, CM Stalin walks on streets of Tiruvarur, interacts with people; seeks votes.

After DMK rally, CM Stalin walks on streets of Tiruvarur, interacts with peo...

 India
4
PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026