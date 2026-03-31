Counterfeit Watch Crackdown: Police Bust Illegal Operation in Bengaluru

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Crime Branch conducted a significant operation seizing counterfeit watches and spare parts worth approximately Rs 25 lakh. During the raid, five individuals were arrested for selling fake products as genuine at several locations in Bengaluru.

Following a complaint lodged by a brand's authorized representative, police raided five shops in areas including Chickpet and Sultanpalya Main Road. In total, 670 fake watches and parts of 414 watches were confiscated, marking a considerable success for the EOW's operation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda emphasized efforts are being made to trace and dismantle the entire counterfeit production network. He assured that identifying and apprehending the manufacturers remains the next step in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)