Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Bust in Gurdaspur
The Punjab Police arrested two suspects involved in narcotics trafficking in Gurdaspur, seizing 11 kg of heroin. Separate FIRs have been lodged under the NDPS Act, and further investigations to unveil more connections are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:27 IST
In a significant operation against narcotics trafficking, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two suspects in Gurdaspur. The operations, conducted on Saturday, led to the seizure of 11 kg of heroin.
Officials disclosed that during the first raid, an Uttar Pradesh resident was caught with 3 kg of heroin. A subsequent operation targeting an Amritsar resident yielded another 8 kg of the illicit substance.
Besides the drugs, authorities recovered cash totaling Rs 5.75 lakh from the suspects. FIRs have been registered at Dina Nagar and Dorangla police stations under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing.
