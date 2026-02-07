Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Bust in Gurdaspur

In a significant operation against narcotics trafficking, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two suspects in Gurdaspur. The operations, conducted on Saturday, led to the seizure of 11 kg of heroin.

Officials disclosed that during the first raid, an Uttar Pradesh resident was caught with 3 kg of heroin. A subsequent operation targeting an Amritsar resident yielded another 8 kg of the illicit substance.

Besides the drugs, authorities recovered cash totaling Rs 5.75 lakh from the suspects. FIRs have been registered at Dina Nagar and Dorangla police stations under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)