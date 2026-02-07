Gang Assault in Thiruvalla Spa: Sensational Hire or Violent Crime?
Police are probing whether a brutal assault on a spa employee in Thiruvalla was a 'hired' act by rival firms. Arrests made include Subin Alexander, with several suspects still at large. The investigation suggests monetary demands initiated the attack, and preventive actions are being enforced.
- Country:
- India
A serious investigation is underway in Thiruvalla after a spa employee was allegedly assaulted by a gang, according to District Police Chief R Anand. The incident, involving a group led by notorious figure Subin Alexander, is being examined to determine if it was orchestrated by industry competitors.
The attack, occurring on February 1, saw Alexander and his associate apprehended, with other suspects still on the run. Reports suggest the attack was preceded by demands for money. The spa owner and employee have voiced suspicions of rival companies possibly hiring the gang for the assault.
The district police chief insisted there were no investigative lapses. As efforts to locate the remaining suspects escalate, actions under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act could be taken against Alexander, who has a history of preventive detentions. The comprehensive investigation aims for prompt charge-sheeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unyielding Battle: Kerala Nurse Overcomes Nipah Virus Twice
Kerala MP Slams Centre's Inadequate Response to Wayanad Landslides
Lotus Blooms in Kerala: BJP's Election Campaign Kick-Off
BJP's Vision for a Developed Kerala: A Political Shift in the Making
BJP's Kerala Campaign Takes Flight with Lotus Symbolism