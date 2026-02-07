Gang Assault in Thiruvalla Spa: Sensational Hire or Violent Crime?

A serious investigation is underway in Thiruvalla after a spa employee was allegedly assaulted by a gang, according to District Police Chief R Anand. The incident, involving a group led by notorious figure Subin Alexander, is being examined to determine if it was orchestrated by industry competitors.

The attack, occurring on February 1, saw Alexander and his associate apprehended, with other suspects still on the run. Reports suggest the attack was preceded by demands for money. The spa owner and employee have voiced suspicions of rival companies possibly hiring the gang for the assault.

The district police chief insisted there were no investigative lapses. As efforts to locate the remaining suspects escalate, actions under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act could be taken against Alexander, who has a history of preventive detentions. The comprehensive investigation aims for prompt charge-sheeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)