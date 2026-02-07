Left Menu

Underworld Ties and Major Heroin Seizure: Thane Police's Dramatic Crackdown

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, seized over 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 13 crore, arresting three suspects linked to Mumbai's underworld. The operation revealed ties to 1993 blasts figure, 67-year-old Mohammad Mahadik. Investigations continue into the drug's origin and network.

In a major breakthrough, Maharashtra's Thane police have seized over 4 kg of heroin valued at Rs 13 crore and apprehended three individuals associated with Mumbai's notorious underworld. The operation was part of a special task force initiative aimed at curbing drug trafficking in the region.

The arrests include 47-year-old Wajahat Sayeed, detained near a school in Diva, leading to the capture of Mohammad Mahadik, a significant supplier with a history tied to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The fugitive, Mahadik, evaded capture for over two decades while living abroad under an alias.

Officers also intercepted Fardin Gulzar Mulla, an autorickshaw driver, with a further heroin hold valued at over Rs 6.68 crore. Police continue investigating the drug's origins and potential connections, registering cases under the NDPS Act as the probe deepens into the trafficking network.

