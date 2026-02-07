Left Menu

Delhi CM Issues Safety Directive After Fatal Accident

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has introduced an eight-point safety framework following a fatal accident in Janakpuri. The initiative emphasizes strict enforcement of safety norms, accountability, and regular inspection of excavation sites. The directive applies to all departments and aims to prevent future mishaps across the city.

In response to a tragic accident in Janakpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an eight-point safety framework to avert similar incidents. The move follows the death of a biker who fell into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) dug pit.

Addressing the safety gaps, Gupta mandated strict adherence to safety measures, including visible signage and proper barricading at excavation sites. Contractors and agencies must comply or face strict penalties.

The directive, targeting all relevant city departments, demands accountability and swift action towards ensuring public safety. A comprehensive review of current excavation sites is underway to identify and rectify potential hazards.

