Delhi CM Issues Safety Directive After Fatal Accident

In response to a tragic accident in Janakpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an eight-point safety framework to avert similar incidents. The move follows the death of a biker who fell into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) dug pit.

Addressing the safety gaps, Gupta mandated strict adherence to safety measures, including visible signage and proper barricading at excavation sites. Contractors and agencies must comply or face strict penalties.

The directive, targeting all relevant city departments, demands accountability and swift action towards ensuring public safety. A comprehensive review of current excavation sites is underway to identify and rectify potential hazards.

