Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Devastates Islamabad Mosque
A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad claimed 32 lives and injured over 170 during Friday prayers. Authorities arrested four suspects linked to the attack. The tragedy, claimed by the Islamic State, resulted in heightened security amid growing fears of increased militancy in Pakistan's urban areas.
Thousands of mourners gathered in Islamabad to bury the victims of a devastating suicide attack that targeted the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah mosque, leaving 32 dead and more than 170 injured. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.
Authorities have arrested four individuals, including the alleged mastermind, following operations in Peshawar and Nowshera, as confirmed by Interior Minister Moshin Naqvi. Increased security measures have been implemented across the city to prevent further violence amid rising militancy fears.
Mourners attended mass funerals, openly grieving the loss of loved ones. In the wake of the attack, the Pakistani government announced plans to strengthen security in the capital to make it 'foolproof.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
