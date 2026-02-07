Left Menu

Navigating Legal Frontiers: Insights from Lexcuria Lawyers LLP Conclave

Lexcuria Lawyers LLP hosted a legal conclave addressing key legal areas: data privacy, commercial law, and sexual harassment prevention. The event gathered legal experts to discuss regulatory frameworks, judicial trends, and compliance challenges, emphasizing data protection, arbitration law advancements, and creating safe workplaces under POSH regulations.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:14 IST
Lexcuria Lawyers LLP organized a pivotal legal conclave on Saturday, focusing on significant and evolving areas of law. Key topics included data privacy, commercial law with an emphasis on arbitration, and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH).

The conclave's objective was to unite legal professionals, corporate leaders, compliance officers, HR professionals, and policy stakeholders. Attendees deliberated on emerging regulatory frameworks, judicial trends, and practical compliance challenges in today's dynamic legal landscape, according to Madhumita Bhattacharjee, advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court and the firm's founder.

Discussions on data privacy highlighted the evolving compliance landscape under India's data protection regime, emphasizing organizational readiness and risk management. The commercial law segment examined developments in arbitration law and best practices for dispute resolution. The POSH session highlighted employer responsibilities and the importance of safe workplaces.

