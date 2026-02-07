Left Menu

Court Denies Discharge for Deshmukh-Controlled Firm in Money Laundering Case

A special court refused to discharge Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd in a money laundering case, citing strong prima facie evidence. Allegedly controlled by Anil Deshmukh's family, the company is accused of laundering crime proceeds. Illegal loans and fictitious share capital were used for integrating tainted funds.

A special court has rejected the discharge plea of Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd in a money laundering case. The firm is allegedly connected to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's family, said the court, citing substantial prima facie evidence of malpractice.

The Enforcement Directorate claims the company laundered illicit gains through illegal loans and bogus share capital, primarily benefitting Salil Deshmukh, Anil Deshmukh's son. Premier Port Links is accused of channeling such proceeds to the Deshmukh family's educational trust.

Prosecutors argue that while serving as the state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, with Sachin Waze's assistance, collected significant sums from Mumbai's bars, which were then funneled into legitimate structures to mask their illicit origin. Both Deshmukh and Waze face charges in this ongoing investigation.

