Tragic Tale of Love and Rivalry: Two Arrested in Jawan's Murder Case

Two men, Bobby and Raja, were arrested for allegedly murdering army jawan Akhilesh Chaudhary. The murder is linked to a family dispute over a love marriage, which led to social embarrassment, prompting the crime. Police are pursuing further arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:33 IST
Tragic Tale of Love and Rivalry: Two Arrested in Jawan's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a shocking development, two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an army jawan, reportedly tied to a family dispute over a love marriage. The incident unfolded on the National Highway-93, with officers detaining the accused on Saturday.

Bobby and Raja, from the Samadpur village, were apprehended near Gori Gopal Dhaba at Kursanda Mod. Authorities recovered illegal firearms and a car allegedly involved in the crime. During questioning, the suspects revealed the murder stemmed from an age-old rivalry, intensified by the jawan's love marriage, which brought distress to the family.

The victim, Akhilesh Chaudhary, was attacked while traveling from Hathras to Agra, following a court hearing. As the investigation unfolds, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha assures that further arrests will be made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

