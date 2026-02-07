Tragic Tale of Love and Rivalry: Two Arrested in Jawan's Murder Case
Two men, Bobby and Raja, were arrested for allegedly murdering army jawan Akhilesh Chaudhary. The murder is linked to a family dispute over a love marriage, which led to social embarrassment, prompting the crime. Police are pursuing further arrests in the ongoing investigation.
In a shocking development, two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an army jawan, reportedly tied to a family dispute over a love marriage. The incident unfolded on the National Highway-93, with officers detaining the accused on Saturday.
Bobby and Raja, from the Samadpur village, were apprehended near Gori Gopal Dhaba at Kursanda Mod. Authorities recovered illegal firearms and a car allegedly involved in the crime. During questioning, the suspects revealed the murder stemmed from an age-old rivalry, intensified by the jawan's love marriage, which brought distress to the family.
The victim, Akhilesh Chaudhary, was attacked while traveling from Hathras to Agra, following a court hearing. As the investigation unfolds, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha assures that further arrests will be made.
(With inputs from agencies.)