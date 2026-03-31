Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Northeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man was tragically killed in a stabbing incident by his brother-in-law in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on March 29 when GTB Hospital alerted police after admitting Neeraj with stab wounds. Neeraj managed to inform the police of his attacker before succumbing to his injuries.

A case was registered by police at Nand Nagri station, leading to the apprehension of the accused, Ramesh, who confessed to the crime. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional details and evidence regarding this family dispute turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)