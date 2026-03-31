Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Northeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man named Neeraj was fatally stabbed by his brother-in-law during a family dispute in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Following an argument, the altercation escalated, leading to Neeraj's murder. The accused, Ramesh, has been apprehended. Police are investigating further to establish the events and evidence related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:13 IST
Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was tragically killed in a stabbing incident by his brother-in-law in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on March 29 when GTB Hospital alerted police after admitting Neeraj with stab wounds. Neeraj managed to inform the police of his attacker before succumbing to his injuries.

A case was registered by police at Nand Nagri station, leading to the apprehension of the accused, Ramesh, who confessed to the crime. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional details and evidence regarding this family dispute turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026