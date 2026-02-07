Left Menu

Overloaded Lift Drama: Close Call at Malegaon Municipal Corporation

An overloaded lift carrying 18 people at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation building plunged when a cable snapped. Fortunately, no one was injured as the lift got stuck between floors. Quick response from authorities ensured a successful rescue of all those trapped inside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The building, which houses five stories, includes two lifts, one designated for staff and the other for common use. Following the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, ISLAM party president Asif Sheikh and his supporters were departing from the fourth floor when the lift issue arose.

The lift, with a capacity of 10, ended up carrying 18 people due to overcrowding. As a result, the cable broke and the lift descended swiftly. Quick thinking and rapid response from police, fire brigade personnel, and civic staff ensured the successful rescue of all trapped individuals.

