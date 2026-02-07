Overloaded Lift Drama: Close Call at Malegaon Municipal Corporation

An overcrowded lift incident occurred at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation building when one of the cables snapped, causing it to plunge and get stuck between the ground and first floors. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The building, which houses five stories, includes two lifts, one designated for staff and the other for common use. Following the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, ISLAM party president Asif Sheikh and his supporters were departing from the fourth floor when the lift issue arose.

The lift, with a capacity of 10, ended up carrying 18 people due to overcrowding. As a result, the cable broke and the lift descended swiftly. Quick thinking and rapid response from police, fire brigade personnel, and civic staff ensured the successful rescue of all trapped individuals.