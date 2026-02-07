Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Key Breakthrough in Lucky Oberoi's Murder Case

Punjab Police have arrested a key suspect in the murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi after a confrontation in Amritsar. The suspect, involved in the daylight shooting outside a Jalandhar gurdwara, has provided vital interrogation clues. Political rivals criticize the ruling AAP government over law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:24 IST
In a significant development in the murder case of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, the Punjab Police arrested a primary suspect in Amritsar. This arrest followed a brief gunfight, according to senior officers.

The suspect, Shaminder Singh from Jalandhar's Mithapur, was apprehended while on a scooter, allegedly waiting for the assailant during the shooting on Friday morning outside a Jalandhar gurdwara. Police seized a .30-bore pistol from him. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel confirmed these details, highlighting the suspect's criminal history.

Oberoi, a 43-year-old AAP ward in charge in Jalandhar, was targeted shortly after exiting a gurdwara. Investigations have suggested personal enmity as a motive, with links to an ongoing college presidency dispute. Political opponents have criticized the AAP government, citing deteriorating law and order. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

