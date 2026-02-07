Dramatic Arrest: Key Breakthrough in Lucky Oberoi's Murder Case
Punjab Police have arrested a key suspect in the murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi after a confrontation in Amritsar. The suspect, involved in the daylight shooting outside a Jalandhar gurdwara, has provided vital interrogation clues. Political rivals criticize the ruling AAP government over law and order issues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the murder case of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, the Punjab Police arrested a primary suspect in Amritsar. This arrest followed a brief gunfight, according to senior officers.
The suspect, Shaminder Singh from Jalandhar's Mithapur, was apprehended while on a scooter, allegedly waiting for the assailant during the shooting on Friday morning outside a Jalandhar gurdwara. Police seized a .30-bore pistol from him. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel confirmed these details, highlighting the suspect's criminal history.
Oberoi, a 43-year-old AAP ward in charge in Jalandhar, was targeted shortly after exiting a gurdwara. Investigations have suggested personal enmity as a motive, with links to an ongoing college presidency dispute. Political opponents have criticized the AAP government, citing deteriorating law and order. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Suspect Nabbed in Amritsar's High-Profile Lucky Oberoi Murder Case
1 held in AAP leader Lucky Oberoi murder case after exchange of fire in Amritsar: Punjab Police.
Political Rivalry Turns Deadly: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi's Murder Case Unfolds
Punjab Push: Governor Kataria Warns of Law and Order Lapse Amid Rising Concerns
Daylight Murder of AAP Leader Raises Alarm Over Punjab's Law and Order