Stabbing Rampage at Russian University Leaves Six Injured

A harrowing incident unfolded at the State Medical University in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic, as a knife-wielding teenager launched an attack, injuring at least six individuals, according to reports from both local media and the Indian mission in Russia.

The suspect, a 15-year-old, reportedly associated with a banned neo-Nazi group, confronted the authorities and managed to harm two police officers before wounding himself. The attack, which has left four Indian students injured, has spurred a high-level investigation in Ufa, located approximately 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow.

The Russian Federal Health Ministry confirmed that four of the injured are receiving medical treatment, with one in critical condition. Meanwhile, the consulate in Kazan is actively coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance. The embattled teenager was admitted to a local children's hospital, also in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)