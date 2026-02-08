Left Menu

Jack Lang Resigns Amidst Epstein Investigation: Unraveling the Connections

Jack Lang, former French culture minister, resigned from the Arab World Institute as he faces an investigation into alleged financial misconduct and links to Jeffrey Epstein. French authorities are probing into potential 'aggravated tax fraud laundering,' following revelations of his interactions with Epstein over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 00:12 IST
Jack Lang Resigns Amidst Epstein Investigation: Unraveling the Connections

Jack Lang, the former French culture minister, has stepped down from his role as president of the Arab World Institute following a probe into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The French Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed his resignation on Saturday.

The investigation into Lang and his daughter Caroline centers on allegations of 'aggravated tax fraud laundering,' intensified by recent revelations of Lang's correspondence with Epstein. French media, and documents released by the US Department of Justice, have shown links between Lang and the infamous financier.

Lang has denied any wrongdoing, expressing confidence in proving his innocence against what he considers unfounded accusations. The investigation adds to the global scrutiny of Epstein's connections, which include other high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026