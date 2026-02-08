Jack Lang Resigns Amidst Epstein Investigation: Unraveling the Connections

Jack Lang, the former French culture minister, has stepped down from his role as president of the Arab World Institute following a probe into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The French Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed his resignation on Saturday.

The investigation into Lang and his daughter Caroline centers on allegations of 'aggravated tax fraud laundering,' intensified by recent revelations of Lang's correspondence with Epstein. French media, and documents released by the US Department of Justice, have shown links between Lang and the infamous financier.

Lang has denied any wrongdoing, expressing confidence in proving his innocence against what he considers unfounded accusations. The investigation adds to the global scrutiny of Epstein's connections, which include other high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)