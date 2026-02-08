Left Menu

West Bengal Steps Up in Electoral Rolls Revision Debate

The West Bengal government has committed 8,505 Group B officers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, countering earlier claims by the Election Commission of insufficient support. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee actively participated in the legal proceedings, asserting the state's compliance and highlighting concerns about political targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken a significant step forward in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by making available 8,505 Group B officers, addressing concerns raised by the Election Commission. Previously, only 80 Grade 2 officers were reportedly provided, sparking a legal and political debate.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who became the first serving chief minister to argue before the Supreme Court, defended the state's actions, claiming compliance with the requirements set by the poll panel. She urged the court to ensure that the SIR process remains fair and transparent, accusing the commission of targeting the state and causing undue interference.

The Supreme Court, while considering a series of related petitions, has demanded further clarifications from the Election Commission by February 9. It emphasized the need for an inclusive approach to the revision process, cautioning against minor errors leading to disenfranchisement. The court previously called for transparency in the SIR method, aiming for minimal public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

