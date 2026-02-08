Left Menu

Probe Launched After MLA Takes Son Into Voting Booth

A probe was initiated after Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre took his minor son into the EVM booth during the Zilla Parishad polls in Paithan taluka, breaching voting norms. A viral video led to district collector Dilip Swami ordering an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:35 IST
Officials have launched an investigation after Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre was seen taking his minor son inside the voting booth during the Zilla Parishad elections in Paithan taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, breaching election norms. The incident was captured in a video that went viral on social media, prompting a response from authorities.

District collector Dilip Swami announced the probe after learning about the event through various media platforms. He has requested a detailed report and an explanation from local officials in the Paithan taluka, questioning who granted permission for the child to enter the booth and have ink applied to his finger.

Bhumre, whose father is a prominent Shiv Sena leader and MP, downplayed the violation, stating that his young son was merely curious about the voting process. A similar incident was reported in Solapur, involving candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son during the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

