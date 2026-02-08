Call for Crisis Intervention: Urgent Water Release Needed to Save Delta's Paddy Crops

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to urgently release water from the Mettur Dam, highlighting the critical requirement for the state's paddy crops in the Delta region. His appeal came after meeting farmers in Thanjavur who are grappling with insufficient irrigation amid critical growth stages.

Palaniswami emphasized the crucial nature of irrigation for paddy at the flowering stage, stating that farmers have invested heavily, often through loans, and risk severe financial losses if water does not reach their fields in the next 20 days. The situation on the ground is dire; farmers are resorting to pumping minimal water, a makeshift solution insufficient for sustaining their crops.

Criticizing the ruling DMK party, Palaniswami referred to recent budget measures as offering no vision or relief for the agricultural community. He urged the government to address the farmers' plight immediately to ensure both their income and improved state paddy production, arguing that livelihoods are on the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)