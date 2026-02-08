Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted projects worth Rs 250 crore in Shalimar Bagh, revealing initiatives for community development. Emphasizing public trust and collective governance, she praised PM Modi's inspiration, announcing infrastructure expansion and environmental projects, positioning Delhi towards a modern, sustainable future.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a comprehensive report card on Sunday, detailing significant projects executed in Shalimar Bagh during the first year of the BJP administration in Delhi, totaling Rs 250 crore in investments.

Gupta inaugurated public welfare initiatives in the Pitampura area, drawing on her experiences and the emotional ties to her constituency that influenced her political journey. Sharing her philosophy of governance, she emphasized a public-focused approach built on trust and collective engagement.

Looking ahead, Gupta announced major infrastructure plans, including a Rs 5,000-crore elevated road project and other modernization efforts, indicating a shift towards a clean, sustainable future for Delhi. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gupta affirmed her continued dedication to serving her constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

