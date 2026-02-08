Left Menu

Starmer's Crisis: Mandelson Appointment Shakes Labour Party

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, amidst revelations of Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Labour Party members, including Deputy PM David Lammy, question the decision, threatening Starmer's leadership and igniting significant political turmoil.

Updated: 08-02-2026 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is navigating a turbulent political landscape following his controversial decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States. Revelations about Mandelson's former ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have sparked backlash within Starmer's own Labour Party.

With mounting pressure, senior party figures like Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy have expressed dissent regarding the appointment, reportedly cautioning Starmer against the move. This internal disagreement has cast doubt on Starmer's leadership, with discussions intensifying about his political future.

Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Minister, has publicly acknowledged the precariousness of Starmer's position, indicating that continued support within the party is paramount. As inquiries into Mandelson's conduct proceed, the Prime Minister must address the internal and external challenges posed by this growing crisis.

