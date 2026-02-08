Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Iron Lady Secures Historic Win Amidst Winter Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition is poised for a historic victory in a rare winter election, securing a supermajority that facilitates her legislative agenda. Her plans for tax cuts and military spending have garnered attention, drawing mixed reactions domestically and from international observers, particularly China.

08-02-2026
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on the verge of a historic triumph, with exit polls hinting at a landslide victory in Sunday's election. Her coalition's anticipated supermajority will ease the passage of her legislative plans, which include significant military spending and tax cuts that have perturbed financial markets.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Takaichi, is projected to win a record number of seats, consolidating her power since ascending to leadership last year. She called this unusual winter election to capitalize on her high approval ratings, despite the challenging weather conditions faced by voters.

Dubbed Japan's 'Iron Lady,' Takaichi's policies remain contentious, especially concerning China. Her nationalistic agenda and security promises have strained diplomatic ties, while her proposed tax cuts contribute to financial uncertainties. Takaichi's administration faces the dual challenge of stabilizing Japan's economic growth and managing regional geopolitical tensions.

