Lawmakers Move Swiftly on 2025 Aviation Safety Legislation

A bipartisan group of U.S. House lawmakers plans to introduce legislation addressing safety recommendations after a fatal mid-air collision in January 2025 between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, which claimed 67 lives.

The legislation aims to prevent such tragedies, with joint statements issued by key members of both the Transportation and Infrastructure and Armed Services Committees highlighting their determined efforts to expedite the process.

Lawmakers assert the urgent need for safety reforms to ensure similar accidents do not occur again, emphasizing their commitment to swiftly enacting necessary legislative measures.

