Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Boy in Delhi

A young boy was killed in a road accident involving a truck in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. The driver is suspected of rash driving. Police have apprehended the driver and are investigating the incident while reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies.

Updated: 08-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A five-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a road accident in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Sunday. The incident was reported to the Shalimar Bagh police station after occurring in front of the Lohia Camp in Haiderpur, according to authorities.

Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene to find a stationary truck and the injured child beneath it. Despite being rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, doctors later declared the boy dead. The boy's body has been kept in the mortuary for further legal proceedings, officers said.

Preliminary investigations suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause, and police have arrested the truck driver involved. Steps are underway to trace the sequence of events, with witness statements and CCTV footage from nearby areas being crucial to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

