Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Boy in Delhi

A five-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a road accident in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Sunday. The incident was reported to the Shalimar Bagh police station after occurring in front of the Lohia Camp in Haiderpur, according to authorities.

Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene to find a stationary truck and the injured child beneath it. Despite being rushed to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, doctors later declared the boy dead. The boy's body has been kept in the mortuary for further legal proceedings, officers said.

Preliminary investigations suggest rash and negligent driving as the cause, and police have arrested the truck driver involved. Steps are underway to trace the sequence of events, with witness statements and CCTV footage from nearby areas being crucial to the ongoing investigation.

