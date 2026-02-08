Renovation Dispute Leads to Attack on Punjab's Shahi Imam

The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, faced an attack near the historic Jama Masjid in Field Ganj, authorities reported. The incident was linked to disputes over the mosque's ongoing renovation.

Allegedly, a group led by Ubed Ur Rehman, along with his sons Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmed, were involved in hurling bricks and committing physical assault on the cleric, officials noted. The altercation, occurring a few days prior, has attracted significant attention.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral, triggering widespread condemnation across social media platforms. According to police, a formal case against the accused was filed on Saturday as the community demanded justice and clarity on the growing tensions surrounding the mosque's developmental work.

(With inputs from agencies.)