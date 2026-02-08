Left Menu

Renovation Dispute Leads to Attack on Punjab's Shahi Imam

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was attacked near Jama Masjid in Field Ganj due to a dispute over mosque renovations. Suspects Ubed Ur Rehman and his sons allegedly assaulted the cleric, and a viral video has led to public outrage. Police have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, faced an attack near the historic Jama Masjid in Field Ganj, authorities reported. The incident was linked to disputes over the mosque's ongoing renovation.

Allegedly, a group led by Ubed Ur Rehman, along with his sons Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmed, were involved in hurling bricks and committing physical assault on the cleric, officials noted. The altercation, occurring a few days prior, has attracted significant attention.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral, triggering widespread condemnation across social media platforms. According to police, a formal case against the accused was filed on Saturday as the community demanded justice and clarity on the growing tensions surrounding the mosque's developmental work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

