Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Land Dispute Leaves One Dead

A land dispute in Behat resulted in a fatal shooting, with one person dead and two others injured. The confrontation began during a settlement meeting, escalating when gunfire was exchanged. Police have increased their presence at the scene and are investigating the incident. Allegations of land possession fraud have surfaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:49 IST
Tragic Clash Over Land Dispute Leaves One Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A land dispute in Behat turned deadly on Sunday, claiming the life of one individual while injuring two others. The tragic incident unfolded during a meeting aimed at resolving the contentious issue, which descended into violence as gunfire was exchanged between the involved parties.

Shivam, a 22-year-old, succumbed to his injuries following the altercation, and the two other victims were left with severe wounds. Prompted by this violence, law enforcement quickly acted, dispatching senior officials and deploying additional police forces to maintain order and scrutinize the situation.

According to Station House Officer Akshat Sharma, allegations have emerged against Sunil, Shakti Singh, and Ajay Singh, accusing them of attempting to seize the property unlawfully by forging documents. The land ownership, claimed by Pankaj Sharma and allegedly registered in his wife's name since 2012, has become the fulcrum of this escalating dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

 India
2
Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

 Global
3
Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

 Global
4
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026