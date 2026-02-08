Tragic Clash Over Land Dispute Leaves One Dead
A land dispute in Behat resulted in a fatal shooting, with one person dead and two others injured. The confrontation began during a settlement meeting, escalating when gunfire was exchanged. Police have increased their presence at the scene and are investigating the incident. Allegations of land possession fraud have surfaced.
A land dispute in Behat turned deadly on Sunday, claiming the life of one individual while injuring two others. The tragic incident unfolded during a meeting aimed at resolving the contentious issue, which descended into violence as gunfire was exchanged between the involved parties.
Shivam, a 22-year-old, succumbed to his injuries following the altercation, and the two other victims were left with severe wounds. Prompted by this violence, law enforcement quickly acted, dispatching senior officials and deploying additional police forces to maintain order and scrutinize the situation.
According to Station House Officer Akshat Sharma, allegations have emerged against Sunil, Shakti Singh, and Ajay Singh, accusing them of attempting to seize the property unlawfully by forging documents. The land ownership, claimed by Pankaj Sharma and allegedly registered in his wife's name since 2012, has become the fulcrum of this escalating dispute.
