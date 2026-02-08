Cyber Police Nab Online Fraudster in 50 Lakh Scam

Cyber police in Bhubaneswar apprehended a man from West Bengal on accusations of orchestrating an online scam worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. The individual, identified as 46-year-old Arabinda Paul, allegedly lured victims through a fraudulent investment platform promising high returns.

The scheme involved instructing victims to deposit funds into various fictitious business accounts, resulting in financial losses for those involved. Victims followed instructions and transferred money, totaling Rs 50.16 lakh, to accounts in states including West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with no returns as promised.

According to ACP Suchismita Das, the investigation revealed multiple complaints against the accused, with 17 different cases pending in various police stations. The arrest highlights the ongoing battle against cybercrime in the country, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in online transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)