Left Menu

Cyber Police Nab Online Fraudster in 50 Lakh Scam

A 46-year-old man, Arabinda Paul from West Bengal, has been arrested for his involvement in a massive online cheating scandal. The fraud involved a fake investment platform, encouraging victims to transfer money into bogus accounts, leading to losses amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:21 IST
Cyber Police Nab Online Fraudster in 50 Lakh Scam
Fraudster
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber police in Bhubaneswar apprehended a man from West Bengal on accusations of orchestrating an online scam worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. The individual, identified as 46-year-old Arabinda Paul, allegedly lured victims through a fraudulent investment platform promising high returns.

The scheme involved instructing victims to deposit funds into various fictitious business accounts, resulting in financial losses for those involved. Victims followed instructions and transferred money, totaling Rs 50.16 lakh, to accounts in states including West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with no returns as promised.

According to ACP Suchismita Das, the investigation revealed multiple complaints against the accused, with 17 different cases pending in various police stations. The arrest highlights the ongoing battle against cybercrime in the country, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in online transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

 India
2
Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

 Global
3
Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

 Global
4
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026