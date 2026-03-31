Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

In a shocking development, Uttarakhand Police have detained Sunny Kumar for the alleged murder of his wife, Kalti Devi, in a remote village in Himachal's Kangra district. Authorities reported that Kumar attacked Devi with a sharp-edged weapon in the early hours of a Monday morning, leading to her immediate death.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kumar's brother's house in Kutahan village, where the couple had arrived after a night out involving a black magic ritual with Kumar's brother. The attack took place around 4:30 a.m., while other family members remained unaware in adjacent rooms. The accused's brother, upon hearing the commotion, informed the police, leading to Kumar's arrest and the start of a murder investigation.

Officials, including Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan, confirmed the arrest and mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine the underlying motive. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and Kumar remains in custody as police examine potential leads in this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)