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Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

Uttarakhand Police arrested Sunny Kumar for allegedly murdering his wife, Kalti Devi, in Himachal's Kangra district. Kumar reportedly attacked Devi with an axe as she slept. Police apprehended him following a tip from his brother. A murder investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:04 IST
Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Uttarakhand Police have detained Sunny Kumar for the alleged murder of his wife, Kalti Devi, in a remote village in Himachal's Kangra district. Authorities reported that Kumar attacked Devi with a sharp-edged weapon in the early hours of a Monday morning, leading to her immediate death.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kumar's brother's house in Kutahan village, where the couple had arrived after a night out involving a black magic ritual with Kumar's brother. The attack took place around 4:30 a.m., while other family members remained unaware in adjacent rooms. The accused's brother, upon hearing the commotion, informed the police, leading to Kumar's arrest and the start of a murder investigation.

Officials, including Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan, confirmed the arrest and mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine the underlying motive. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and Kumar remains in custody as police examine potential leads in this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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