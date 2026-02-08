Mystery Surrounds Bengaluru Man's Death After Kuwait Deportation

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru resident, whose body was found decomposed in a forested area in Kerala after being deported from Kuwait. Police confirmed his identity through DNA results.

Lama, 59, had vanished from Ernakulam Government Medical College on October 10, a few days after arriving in Kochi from Kuwait, where he experienced memory loss due to methanol poisoning. His family calls for a murder investigation, criticizing the hospital and police for negligence.

The Kerala High Court has criticized authorities for their alleged lack of coordination. Lama's family filed a missing person's complaint earlier, but police failed to coordinate with other stations. His wife, Rimi Lama, announced plans to file a complaint against the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)