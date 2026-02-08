Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Bengaluru Man's Death After Kuwait Deportation

The decomposed body of Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru native deported from Kuwait, was found in Kerala. After failed coordination by police and alleged negligence by medical authorities, his family calls for a murder investigation. Lama was last seen at Ernakulam Government Medical College, where he sought discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:22 IST
Mystery Surrounds Bengaluru Man's Death After Kuwait Deportation
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru resident, whose body was found decomposed in a forested area in Kerala after being deported from Kuwait. Police confirmed his identity through DNA results.

Lama, 59, had vanished from Ernakulam Government Medical College on October 10, a few days after arriving in Kochi from Kuwait, where he experienced memory loss due to methanol poisoning. His family calls for a murder investigation, criticizing the hospital and police for negligence.

The Kerala High Court has criticized authorities for their alleged lack of coordination. Lama's family filed a missing person's complaint earlier, but police failed to coordinate with other stations. His wife, Rimi Lama, announced plans to file a complaint against the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

Gas Leak Sparks Fire on Delhi Rooftop

 India
2
Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

Olympic Skier's Dilemma: Representing a Divided America

 Global
3
Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory

 Global
4
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026