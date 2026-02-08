Retired Engineer Falls Victim to Costly Cyber Sextortion Scam

In a concerning incident, a retired engineer from Maharashtra has reportedly lost more than Rs 3.95 crore due to a sophisticated cyber fraud cum sextortion scheme, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The perpetrator, identified as a woman, allegedly led the victim into a fraudulent international trading racket and subsequently attempted to blackmail him for an additional Rs 2 crore, threatening to expose sexually explicit information.

The police have filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and extortion. Authorities are actively tracing the financial transactions involved, hoping to uncover the money trail to bring justice to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)