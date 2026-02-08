Left Menu

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

The Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) swiftly recovered Rs 40 lakh for a retired Indian Air Force officer swindled in a 'digital arrest' fraud. The case highlights CICE's effective use of a new SOP in financial investigations, with Rs 39.90 lakh secured within hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:09 IST
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of efficiency, the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) has recovered nearly Rs 40 lakh for a retired Indian Air Force officer who fell victim to an alleged 'digital arrest' fraud. This rapid recovery signifies a major relief for the victim's family, police confirmed.

The incident came to light when CICE Jammu received an online complaint on February 6, detailing the defrauding of Rs 52.90 lakh. Authorities promptly initiated an investigation and managed to trace the misappropriated funds. Within just three hours, Rs 11.90 lakh was located and secured in a suspected account in Jodhpur, using a newly-issued standard operating procedure (SOP) tailored for such investigations.

Further cooperation with banking institutions led to freezing an additional Rs 4.90 lakh and tracing Rs 28 lakh more in a second layer of suspected accounts. Overall, Rs 39.90 lakh of the total defrauded amount was successfully recovered, marking the first operational utilization of CICE Jammu's SOP for financial investigations.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026