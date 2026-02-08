CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

In a commendable display of efficiency, the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) has recovered nearly Rs 40 lakh for a retired Indian Air Force officer who fell victim to an alleged 'digital arrest' fraud. This rapid recovery signifies a major relief for the victim's family, police confirmed.

The incident came to light when CICE Jammu received an online complaint on February 6, detailing the defrauding of Rs 52.90 lakh. Authorities promptly initiated an investigation and managed to trace the misappropriated funds. Within just three hours, Rs 11.90 lakh was located and secured in a suspected account in Jodhpur, using a newly-issued standard operating procedure (SOP) tailored for such investigations.

Further cooperation with banking institutions led to freezing an additional Rs 4.90 lakh and tracing Rs 28 lakh more in a second layer of suspected accounts. Overall, Rs 39.90 lakh of the total defrauded amount was successfully recovered, marking the first operational utilization of CICE Jammu's SOP for financial investigations.