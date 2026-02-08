Left Menu

Stone Pelting Escalates Tensions Between Tribal Groups in Manipur

Tensions flared between the Tangkhul and Kuki communities in Manipur's Ukhrul district, leading to prohibitory orders after a violent clash involving stone pelting and firing. The conflict followed a reported assault incident, escalating despite attempts at resolution through a customary meeting.

In Manipur's Ukhrul district, an intense clash between Tangkhul and Kuki communities erupted on Sunday evening, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders. Stone pelting and multiple rounds of gunfire were reported in the area, necessitating the deployment of security forces to disperse the crowds.

The unrest began following an alleged assault on a Tangkhul community member, which both parties initially agreed to resolve through customary means. However, the plan fell through when the victim's family did not attend the scheduled meeting, escalating tensions further.

In response to the situation, the district magistrate issued an order prohibiting movement and activities that might disturb peace, effective from 7:00 PM on February 8, 2026, until further notice. Exceptions were made for government officials and security personnel.

