India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

India and Canada have announced a breakthrough 'shared work plan' aimed at advancing cooperation on national security and law enforcement. This effort stems from a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin, signaling a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

The initiative is seen as a response to repair ties after a diplomatic fallout in 2023 over the death of a Khalistani separatist. During their discussions in Ottawa, both nations agreed to cooperate on tackling issues like transnational criminal networks and the illegal drug trade, particularly focusing on fentanyl precursors.

Plans are also underway to establish security liaison officers and enhance cooperation on cybersecurity. These commitments come as Canada prepares for a proposed visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney to India. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of timely information sharing and collaboration aligning with both domestic laws and international obligations.

