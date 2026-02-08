Left Menu

India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

India and Canada have established a shared work plan to enhance cooperation in national security and law enforcement, focusing on issues like transnational crime. The initiative follows strained relations due to a diplomatic row and aims to normalize ties with practical collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:45 IST
India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada have announced a breakthrough 'shared work plan' aimed at advancing cooperation on national security and law enforcement. This effort stems from a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin, signaling a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

The initiative is seen as a response to repair ties after a diplomatic fallout in 2023 over the death of a Khalistani separatist. During their discussions in Ottawa, both nations agreed to cooperate on tackling issues like transnational criminal networks and the illegal drug trade, particularly focusing on fentanyl precursors.

Plans are also underway to establish security liaison officers and enhance cooperation on cybersecurity. These commitments come as Canada prepares for a proposed visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney to India. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of timely information sharing and collaboration aligning with both domestic laws and international obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026