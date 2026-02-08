Former Employee's Extortion Plot Unveiled After Delving into Crime Dramas

A former employee was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 30 lakh from his past employer, posing as a gang member, police report. Umesh Kumar Yadav, 38, is accused of drawing inspiration from crime films and web series to craft his extortion plan.

The police recovered items believed to have been used in concealing the accused's identity during the delivery of the extortion letter, including a scooter, helmet, and shawl. According to authorities, businessman Gaurav Batra reported receiving the threatening letter, which bore the name 'Bishnoi Gang UP East,' prompting a police investigation.

Yadav, who left his job at the warehouse in August 2025, confessed financial pressures drove him to the crime. He orchestrated the scheme after watching criminal dramas and wrote the threatening correspondence himself. His arrest followed a thorough probe by four police teams, including CCTV footage analysis.

