Former Employee's Extortion Plot Unveiled After Delving into Crime Dramas

A man named Umesh Kumar Yadav was arrested for sending an extortion letter demanding Rs 30 lakh from his former employer, posing as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Yadav admitted to planning the crime due to financial strain and inspiration from crime films and web series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A former employee was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 30 lakh from his past employer, posing as a gang member, police report. Umesh Kumar Yadav, 38, is accused of drawing inspiration from crime films and web series to craft his extortion plan.

The police recovered items believed to have been used in concealing the accused's identity during the delivery of the extortion letter, including a scooter, helmet, and shawl. According to authorities, businessman Gaurav Batra reported receiving the threatening letter, which bore the name 'Bishnoi Gang UP East,' prompting a police investigation.

Yadav, who left his job at the warehouse in August 2025, confessed financial pressures drove him to the crime. He orchestrated the scheme after watching criminal dramas and wrote the threatening correspondence himself. His arrest followed a thorough probe by four police teams, including CCTV footage analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

