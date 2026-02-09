High-Stakes Verdict: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing

In a case capturing global attention, Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is set to be sentenced this Monday. The proceedings, part of a controversial national security crackdown, come amid rising calls for his release from international leaders.

First arrested in August 2020, Lai, founder of the defunct Apple Daily, was convicted of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials. His case has sparked criticism from figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Supporters, facing stringent security, describe Lai as Hong Kong's conscience. Concerns about Lai's health and the fairness of his trial remain high. With negotiations likely post-sentencing, Lai's saga continues to demonstrate international tensions over press freedom.