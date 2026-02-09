Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Israeli President's Australian Visit Amid Protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia aims to express solidarity with the Jewish community after a December shooting at Bondi Beach. However, the visit has sparked protests led by pro-Palestine groups, accusing Herzog of complicity in civilian deaths in Gaza, leading to heightened security measures.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has arrived in Sydney for a week-long visit designed to show solidarity with Australia's Jewish community after a deadly December shooting. The visit stems from an invitation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the tragic Bondi Beach attack that claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration.

Herzog's presence in Australia has ignited controversy, with some protesters accusing him of being involved in civilian deaths in Gaza. Planned protests have seen people rallying against his visit, with some even calling for his arrest and investigation on charges of inciting genocide in Gaza.

The authorities have deemed the visit a major event and deployed significant resources to manage potential unrest. Around 3,000 police officers are spread across Sydney, tasked with ensuring public safety as tensions continue to rise, marking a highly controversial chapter in Israeli-Australian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

