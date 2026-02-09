Hong Kong Upholds Rule of Law with Jimmy Lai Sentence

In a move highlighting the delicate balance between governance and activism, Hong Kong has sentenced pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison. The jail term was described as 'deeply gratifying' by city leader John Lee, signifying a reaffirmation of Hong Kong's rule of law.

Lai, a noted critic of China's policies, faced the court on charges including conspiracy to collude with foreign entities and publishing materials deemed seditious. This verdict marks a significant moment in the ongoing tension between pro-democracy movements and governmental authority in the region.

The sentence, which includes charges of conspiracy and sedition, underscores the serious stance Hong Kong is taking against actions perceived as threats to its governance, according to Lee's statement following the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)