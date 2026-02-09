Brenton Tarrant Seeks to Overturn Guilty Pleas in NZ Mosque Shootings

Brenton Tarrant, responsible for the Christchurch mosque shootings that left 51 Muslim worshippers dead in 2019, appeared in a New Zealand court via video link to appeal his conviction.

Tarrant claims his guilty pleas were made under duress, citing harsh prison conditions that affected his mental health. He argues this compromised his decision-making during his initial plea.

The appeal is ongoing, with the court examining whether his imprisonment conditions justified revisiting the verdict. If successful, a trial may ensue; if not, further hearings will address his life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)