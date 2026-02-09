Social Media Giants in the Dock: Meta's Trial Begins in New Mexico
New Mexico's trial against Meta addressing child sexual exploitation on social media begins, spotlighting alleged misrepresentation of platform safety. The state accuses Meta of profiting by exposing children to exploitation and mental health dangers. Meta argues the claims oversimplify and misrepresent their efforts to safeguard young users.
The trial to scrutinize the alleged dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media platforms has kicked off in New Mexico, targeting Meta over claims of safety misrepresentation. Prosecutors aim to present evidence that Meta's algorithms and features lure young users, creating a predatory environment.
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who filed the lawsuit in 2023, claims Meta breached state consumer protection laws by concealing the dangers. The company faces accusations of fostering a public nuisance by knowingly exposing children to risks of exploitation and mental health issues for profit.
Meta rebuffs the claims, labeling the investigation as flawed and asserting the oversimplification of attributing teen mental health challenges to social media. The company highlights its commitment to youth safety through regular updates to account settings and safety tools, despite ongoing legal battles with numerous state attorneys general.
