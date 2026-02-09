Social Media Giants in the Dock: Meta's Trial Begins in New Mexico

The trial to scrutinize the alleged dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media platforms has kicked off in New Mexico, targeting Meta over claims of safety misrepresentation. Prosecutors aim to present evidence that Meta's algorithms and features lure young users, creating a predatory environment.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who filed the lawsuit in 2023, claims Meta breached state consumer protection laws by concealing the dangers. The company faces accusations of fostering a public nuisance by knowingly exposing children to risks of exploitation and mental health issues for profit.

Meta rebuffs the claims, labeling the investigation as flawed and asserting the oversimplification of attributing teen mental health challenges to social media. The company highlights its commitment to youth safety through regular updates to account settings and safety tools, despite ongoing legal battles with numerous state attorneys general.

(With inputs from agencies.)