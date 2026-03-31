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Entertainment Buzz: Trials, Trademarks, and Triumphs

This week's entertainment news highlights include the delay of Russell Brand's trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, Taylor Swift's trademark infringement lawsuit, Celine Dion's announced comeback concerts in Paris, and Jon Hamm discussing Season 2 of 'Your Friends and Neighbors.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:34 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Trials, Trademarks, and Triumphs
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Russell Brand, the British comedian and actor, will face trial in October on charges related to sexual assault, a judge confirmed. Brand's high-profile court case involves accusations from six women.

Taylor Swift has been sued for allegedly infringing on a trademark with her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Las Vegas performer Maren Wade seeks to prevent Swift from causing confusion with her longstanding show.

Celebrated Canadian singer Celine Dion is set to make a musical comeback with ten concerts scheduled in Paris this fall. The artist confirmed this exciting news on her birthday, amidst much speculation.

Jon Hamm discusses the narrative arc in the second season of 'Your Friends and Neighbors,' emphasizing the consequences his character faces following a series of regrettable choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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