TMC Councillor Suspended for Alleged Fatal Assault

The West Bengal ruling party, TMC, has taken decisive action by suspending Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor from North Barrackpore Municipality, for a period of six years. This follows Bhattacharya's arrest on charges of assaulting an 80-year-old man, Tulsi Adhikari, who died shortly after the incident.

TMC MP Partha Bhowmick announced the party's zero-tolerance policy, confirming the suspension. Allegations suggest Adhikari was beaten for opposing an illegal construction. Despite Bhattacharya's arrest, he has termed the allegations as 'baseless and politically motivated.'

The incident has sparked local unrest with demonstrations demanding justice. Police continue their investigation, with Bhattacharya set to appear in court soon.

