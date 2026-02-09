Left Menu

TMC Councillor Suspended for Alleged Fatal Assault

Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor in West Bengal, has been suspended by the ruling TMC after allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man, resulting in the latter's death. TMC has emphasized a zero-tolerance approach. Bhattacharya calls the accusations politically motivated, while local protests demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal ruling party, TMC, has taken decisive action by suspending Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor from North Barrackpore Municipality, for a period of six years. This follows Bhattacharya's arrest on charges of assaulting an 80-year-old man, Tulsi Adhikari, who died shortly after the incident.

TMC MP Partha Bhowmick announced the party's zero-tolerance policy, confirming the suspension. Allegations suggest Adhikari was beaten for opposing an illegal construction. Despite Bhattacharya's arrest, he has termed the allegations as 'baseless and politically motivated.'

The incident has sparked local unrest with demonstrations demanding justice. Police continue their investigation, with Bhattacharya set to appear in court soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

