TMC Councillor Suspended for Alleged Fatal Assault
Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor in West Bengal, has been suspended by the ruling TMC after allegedly assaulting an 80-year-old man, resulting in the latter's death. TMC has emphasized a zero-tolerance approach. Bhattacharya calls the accusations politically motivated, while local protests demand justice.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal ruling party, TMC, has taken decisive action by suspending Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, a councillor from North Barrackpore Municipality, for a period of six years. This follows Bhattacharya's arrest on charges of assaulting an 80-year-old man, Tulsi Adhikari, who died shortly after the incident.
TMC MP Partha Bhowmick announced the party's zero-tolerance policy, confirming the suspension. Allegations suggest Adhikari was beaten for opposing an illegal construction. Despite Bhattacharya's arrest, he has termed the allegations as 'baseless and politically motivated.'
The incident has sparked local unrest with demonstrations demanding justice. Police continue their investigation, with Bhattacharya set to appear in court soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Headmaster Arrested in Yavatmal for Assaulting Student
Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee
19th Russian Assault on Naftogaz Facilities Intensifies Tensions
Congress Leaders Demand Justice After Assault at Rally
Controversy Over Alleged Assault Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal