Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Drone Attacks in Ukraine

Overnight Russian drone attacks have caused tragic loss of life and left scores injured in various parts of Ukraine, officials reported. Among the victims were a mother and her young son, who perished in Kharkiv's Bohodukhiv town.

The conflict, persisting since the Russian invasion in 2022, has seen sporadic violence, with Odesa being another target. The drone strike there resulted in one casualty and multiple injuries, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. The attack inflicted significant structural damage, including to residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline.

Further south, the Dnipropetrovsk region experienced its own calamity, with nine individuals, including a young girl, reportedly injured. The assault sparked a fire in a three-storey building, devastating its roof, stated the governor, Oleksandr Hanzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)