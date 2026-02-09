Left Menu

Sorcerer on the Run: Kerala Exorcism Turns Criminal

A local sorcerer in Kerala's Kollam district, Murari, is on the run after allegedly raping a minor girl under the guise of exorcism. The incident took place when the girl attended a ritual at Murari's house. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A manhunt is underway in Kerala's Kollam district after a local sorcerer, Murari, allegedly raped a minor girl under the pretense of exorcism. The crime came to light on Sunday, leading to local outrage and the suspect's escape.

The incident occurred in Vendar under Puthur police station jurisdiction, where the victim and her mother had sought astrological advice from Murari. He convinced them that an evil spirit possessed the girl, persuading them to return for an exorcism ritual.

During the so-called ritual, Murari isolated the girl and committed the assault. After informing her mother, the local community protested, but Murari fled. He has been charged under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, while authorities intensify efforts to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

