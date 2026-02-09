Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

A bomb threat email targeting the Patna Civil court led to suspension of judicial activities, affecting cases including MP Pappu Yadav's bail plea. This incident, the second in a month, follows similar threats across Bihar courts, which were previously found to be hoaxes, prompting concerns and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:19 IST
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Monday saw chaos at the Patna Civil court as an email threatening a bomb attack was received, causing immediate suspension of judicial activities. Authorities conducted a search with police personnel on-site but remained largely reticent about the situation, leading to the pause of crucial proceedings including the bail plea of MP Pappu Yadav.

Yadav, whose lawyer confirmed the threat was sent to the District Judge's email, must now remain jailed until the matter is rescheduled. His recent arrest, tied to a decades-old case, stirred controversy with political figures, particularly from Congress, alleging a politically motivated vendetta by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

This threat follows another round of bogus alerts earlier this month across various Bihar courts, raising concerns about the impact of such hoaxes on the judicial process and the tension they inevitably cause within governmental structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC seeks timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud; says it may be due to collusion or negligence of bank officials.

SC seeks timely actions from RBI, banks on digital fraud; says it may be due...

 India
2
KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

 India
3
Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026