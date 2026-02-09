Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

Monday saw chaos at the Patna Civil court as an email threatening a bomb attack was received, causing immediate suspension of judicial activities. Authorities conducted a search with police personnel on-site but remained largely reticent about the situation, leading to the pause of crucial proceedings including the bail plea of MP Pappu Yadav.

Yadav, whose lawyer confirmed the threat was sent to the District Judge's email, must now remain jailed until the matter is rescheduled. His recent arrest, tied to a decades-old case, stirred controversy with political figures, particularly from Congress, alleging a politically motivated vendetta by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

This threat follows another round of bogus alerts earlier this month across various Bihar courts, raising concerns about the impact of such hoaxes on the judicial process and the tension they inevitably cause within governmental structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)