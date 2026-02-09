Unauthorized Balloon Breach at Kempegowda Airport Raises Security Concerns

A significant security breach occurred at Kempegowda International Airport when a large advertisement balloon was flown unauthorizedly within the restricted operational area, police reported on Monday.

The incident, which took place on January 5, came to light after L Nagendran from the Aviation Security Group of the CISF filed a complaint on February 8. The balloon, emblazoned with 'BCD Construction,' was found in the KIA's Red Zone, a prohibited flying area as per DGCA regulations, stated the complaint.

Security personnel promptly intercepted and inspected the balloon, confirming its presence in the strictly no-fly zone. This act constitutes a violation of aviation safety norms. The police have registered a case, and further investigations are in progress to determine how and why the breach occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)