Unauthorized Balloon Breach at Kempegowda Airport Raises Security Concerns

An unauthorized advertisement balloon was flown in the restricted area of Kempegowda International Airport, breaching aviation safety norms. The balloon, linked to 'BCD Construction,' was intercepted by the Aviation Security Group. A police investigation is underway after the complaint was filed over a month later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A significant security breach occurred at Kempegowda International Airport when a large advertisement balloon was flown unauthorizedly within the restricted operational area, police reported on Monday.

The incident, which took place on January 5, came to light after L Nagendran from the Aviation Security Group of the CISF filed a complaint on February 8. The balloon, emblazoned with 'BCD Construction,' was found in the KIA's Red Zone, a prohibited flying area as per DGCA regulations, stated the complaint.

Security personnel promptly intercepted and inspected the balloon, confirming its presence in the strictly no-fly zone. This act constitutes a violation of aviation safety norms. The police have registered a case, and further investigations are in progress to determine how and why the breach occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

