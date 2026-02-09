Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Alleged Trade Document Leak to Epstein
In a shocking revelation, emails appear to show that Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, shared official British trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. This alleged breach of confidentiality has raised serious concerns about his conduct as a government envoy.
Amid the controversy, the Metropolitan Police have yet to announce if they will investigate the former prince, who has faced years of scrutiny over his ties to Epstein. His relationship with the notorious sex offender cost him his royal status and privileges.
Recently released Epstein files have also embroiled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the appointment of Peter Mandelson as an ambassador. Both Mandelson and Andrew allegedly shared sensitive files with Epstein, prompting police investigations into misconduct in public office.
